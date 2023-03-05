Marshall Wace LLP Sells 178,562 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Repligen worth $36,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $188.00 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

