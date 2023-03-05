Marshall Wace LLP Sells 121,082 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.31% of Wolfspeed worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

