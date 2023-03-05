Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 379,831 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 379,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $13.17 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

