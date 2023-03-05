Marshall Wace LLP Has $43.24 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.34% of MakeMyTrip worth $43,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,381,000 after acquiring an additional 694,851 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

MMYT stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

