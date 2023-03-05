Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 421,530 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $47,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

