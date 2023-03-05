Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 28,168 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.66% of Flex worth $49,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,704 shares of company stock valued at $774,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

