Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Marqeta Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

