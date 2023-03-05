Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

