Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 1,008,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF remained flat at $1.73 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.