Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

MPFRY stock remained flat at $3.98 during midday trading on Friday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

