Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Mapfre Price Performance
MPFRY stock remained flat at $3.98 during midday trading on Friday. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.
