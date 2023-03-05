Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

MTW stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

