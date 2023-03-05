Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mandom has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.
