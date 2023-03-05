Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMG. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Man Group Stock Performance

LON:EMG opened at GBX 283.70 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 834.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.55).

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,235.29%.

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Also, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

