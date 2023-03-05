Mammoth One Day Volume Hits $17,955.72 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $17,955.72 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00237769 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,894.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

