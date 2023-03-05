Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.27 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

