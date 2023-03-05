Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MQBKY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.98. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

