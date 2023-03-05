Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 265,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.41. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
