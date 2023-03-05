Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 265,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.41. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.