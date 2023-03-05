Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LYEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

LYEL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,389 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,991,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,355 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.