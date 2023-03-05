Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LYEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.3 %
LYEL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.