Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $100.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LITE. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

