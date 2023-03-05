Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Citigroup

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

