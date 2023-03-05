Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 582,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lottery.com stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,286. Lottery.com has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

