Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $48.33 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 467,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $73.16 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.