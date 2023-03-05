Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 478,938 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

HLT opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

