Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 390,953 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,953 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

