Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 311,169 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $53,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 51,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 792,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,239,000 after acquiring an additional 206,275 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

