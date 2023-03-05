Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 31,052 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,052 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of Carlisle Companies worth $51,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $265.44 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $217.92 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.68.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.
Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
