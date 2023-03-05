Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 266,900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $538,000. EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $162.06 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.