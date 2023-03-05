Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.88% of Saia worth $44,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.