Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619,087 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $42,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.