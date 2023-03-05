Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $55,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

