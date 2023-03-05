Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $56,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $294.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

