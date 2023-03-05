Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 77,272 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,272 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.77% of Ameresco worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

AMRC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

