Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 22,730 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $74,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

