Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $83.68 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unilever worth $83,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $49.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

