Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.85% of Chart Industries worth $57,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

