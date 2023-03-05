Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 92,970 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,970 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Clean Harbors worth $50,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $137.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

