Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 77,272 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,272 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.77% of Ameresco worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

