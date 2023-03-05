Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 7,681 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $345.67 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.12 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

