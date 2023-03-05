Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,759 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

