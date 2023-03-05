Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 10,701 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $253.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.