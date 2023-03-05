LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.17

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $78.22 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

