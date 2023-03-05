Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

LGFRY traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.82. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$56.00.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

