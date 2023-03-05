Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Longfor Group Price Performance
LGFRY traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.82. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75. Longfor Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$56.00.
Longfor Group Company Profile
