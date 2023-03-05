London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,174 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 162,266 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.20% of Tejon Ranch worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

