London Co. of Virginia Sells 61,849 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Hayward were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hayward by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 548,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,917,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.