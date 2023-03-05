London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,965 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,836 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

