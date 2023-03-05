London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,283 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.52% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

AQUA stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.