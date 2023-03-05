London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

