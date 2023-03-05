London Co. of Virginia Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,325 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.55% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after buying an additional 130,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after buying an additional 1,986,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

