London Co. of Virginia Has $12.68 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

