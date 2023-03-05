London Co. of Virginia Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

